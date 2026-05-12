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Matt Waldron News: Roughed up in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Waldron (1-2) took the loss against Milwaukee on Tuesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 2.2 innings.

Bradgley Rodriguez opened the game for San Diego and tossed a scoreless inning. Waldron entered in the second frame and did fine, but he gave up a run in the third. Things got much worse for the knuckleballer in the fourth, as the Brewers tagged him for five runs on eight hits and a walk before he exited with two outs. Waldron's season ERA ballooned to 9.28 as a result of the poor outing. He may not remain in the team's rotation plans for long -- either as a starter or in bulk relief -- with Lucas Giolito closing in on his team debut.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
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