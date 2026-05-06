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Matt Waldron News: Set to work behind opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:39am

Waldron is expected to pitch behind opening pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez in Wednesday's game against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Waldron has started in each of his first three appearances of the season with the Padres but has found little success, pitching to a 9.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings. By turning to Rodriguez to cover the first inning or two of Wednesday's contest, the Padres are hopeful that Waldron will turn in improved results, since he'll be spared from facing the top of the San Francisco lineup once he enters the game. Even if Waldron fares better in the bulk-relief role, he could be at risk of a more permanent move to the bullpen -- or being designated for assignment -- in the near future. Lucas Giolito is close to being ready to join the big-league rotation after building up to four innings and 78 pitches Tuesday in his latest minor-league rehab start.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
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