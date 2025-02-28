Matt Waldron News: Strengthens bid for rotation spot

Waldron pitched three scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Waldron's second spring start went very smoothly, as he allowed only three baserunners (one on an error), and two of those were wiped out on double plays. The knuckleballer has yielded just one run through five innings over two starts this spring as he makes his case for the fifth spot in San Diego's Opening Day rotation. Waldron's competition for that role includes Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito.