Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Waldron headshot

Matt Waldron News: Strengthens bid for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Waldron pitched three scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Waldron's second spring start went very smoothly, as he allowed only three baserunners (one on an error), and two of those were wiped out on double plays. The knuckleballer has yielded just one run through five innings over two starts this spring as he makes his case for the fifth spot in San Diego's Opening Day rotation. Waldron's competition for that role includes Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now