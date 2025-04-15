Matt Wallner Injury: Exits with hamstring injury

Wallner was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wallner was able to leg out an infield single in the first inning of Tuesday's contest, but he tweaked his hamstring in the process. It's unclear if the 27-year-old outfielder will need to miss any time due to his injury, though he may miss a game or two to avoid playing through any lingering soreness.