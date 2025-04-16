Fantasy Baseball
Matt Wallner headshot

Matt Wallner Injury: Going on IL with strained hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Wallner will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wallner exited Tuesday's game against the Mets after tweaking the hamstring, and an MRI showed a strain, necessitating a trip to the IL. The severity of the strain isn't clear, so it's uncertain how long he might be shelved. DaShawn Keisey started in right field in Wallner's place and would be due for an uptick in playing time in the immediate future.

