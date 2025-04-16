Matt Wallner Injury: Might be available off bench

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated that Wallner (hamstring) could be available off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Mets, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Wallner was forced to depart Tuesday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness and was set to undergo an MRI. The results of that imaging haven't been revealed, but Baldelli doesn't seem to believe Wallner's absence from the lineup will last long.