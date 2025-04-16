Fantasy Baseball
Matt Wallner headshot

Matt Wallner Injury: Not ready to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 7:10am

Wallner (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Wallner's absence from the starting nine comes as little surprise after he was lifted early in Tuesday's 6-3 win due to left hamstring tightness. The Twins are expected to send Wallner in for an MRI on Wednesday, but the severity of his hamstring injury isn't yet known. DaShawn Keirsey will draw the start Wednesday in right field in place of Wallner, who can be viewed as day-to-day until the Twins provide further word on his situation.

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
