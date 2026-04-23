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Matt Wallner News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Wallner is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mets.

It's just the second time this season that the lefty-swinging Wallner has been out of the lineup versus a righty, but both of those instances have come among the last five games. Wallner is slashing only .190/.281/.329 with a 40.4 percent strikeout rate this season and could be at risk of losing additional playing time if he's unable to snap out of his funk. Austin Martin is playing right field and batting sixth for the Twins on Thursday.

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
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