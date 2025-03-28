Fantasy Baseball
Matt Wallner headshot

Matt Wallner News: Begins season in leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 8:08am

Wallner started in right field and batted leadoff in Thursday's loss against the Cardinals. He went 0-for-4 with a walk.

Wallner usage in the leadoff spot against right-handed starters in spring training carried over into the regular season. He had a chance to tie the game with a runner on in the top of the ninth inning but struck out. He'll likely sit against most left-handed pitchers.

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
