Matt Wallner News: Begins season in leadoff spot
Wallner started in right field and batted leadoff in Thursday's loss against the Cardinals. He went 0-for-4 with a walk.
Wallner usage in the leadoff spot against right-handed starters in spring training carried over into the regular season. He had a chance to tie the game with a runner on in the top of the ninth inning but struck out. He'll likely sit against most left-handed pitchers.
