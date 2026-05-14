Matt Wallner News: Demoted to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Wallner to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wallner has looked lost at the plate all season, slashing just .167/.259/.292 with a 39.3 percent strikeout rate. He had his second straight golden sombrero in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, which was evidently the final straw. Austin Martin will likely be Minnesota's regular right fielder while Wallner works on his swing at St. Paul.
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