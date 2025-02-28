Matt Wallner News: Getting time as leadoff hitter
Wallner started at DH and hit leadoff in Thursday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh. He's batted leadoff in all three of his games this spring and is 1-for-7 at the plate.
It's not clear if he'll be used as a leadoff hitter during the regular season, but it could get him extra at-bats. However, he's likely to be platooned in right field and sit against lefties. While Wallner is off to a slow start at the plate, he's fully healthy after his last season ended prematurely in September due to an oblique strain.
