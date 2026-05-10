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Matt Wallner News: Giving way to Martin on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

After striking out four times in Saturday's 2-1 win, Wallner will hit the bench for the series finale. Wallner had started in each of the Twins' previous four games, but he still looks to be stuck in a timeshare in right field with Austin Martin, who will occupy the position Sunday. The 28-year-old Wallner has gotten off to a wretched start to 2026, slashing just .172/.267/.302 while striking out at a 37.4 percent clip over 131 plate appearances.

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
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