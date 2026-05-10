Matt Wallner News: Giving way to Martin on Sunday

Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

After striking out four times in Saturday's 2-1 win, Wallner will hit the bench for the series finale. Wallner had started in each of the Twins' previous four games, but he still looks to be stuck in a timeshare in right field with Austin Martin, who will occupy the position Sunday. The 28-year-old Wallner has gotten off to a wretched start to 2026, slashing just .172/.267/.302 while striking out at a 37.4 percent clip over 131 plate appearances.