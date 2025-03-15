Matt Wallner News: Heating up in leadoff spot

Wallner went 3-for-5 with two home runs and battled leadoff again in Friday's spring training split-squad win over the Rays. He has five home runs with a .970 OPS this spring.

It looks like Wallner will be the leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching as he's batted at the top of the lineup all spring. He'll likely sit against most left-handed pitching. He could hit more than 30 home runs if he can improve against lefties and avoid prolonged slumps.