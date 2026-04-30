Matt Wallner News: Idle Thursday
Wallner isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
After going 0-for-6 with four strikeouts and a walk during Minnesota's last series against Seattle, Wallner will step out of the lineup Thursday while Austin Martin starts in right field for the Twins.
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