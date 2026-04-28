Matt Wallner News: Not in Minnesota lineup

Wallner is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Wallner had started the last four contests, but this is the third time over the last nine games versus right-handed pitching that the lefty-swinger has been out of the lineup. He's sporting a .564 OPS and 36.8 percent strikeout rate in 106 plate appearances this season. Austin Martin is in right field and batting third Tuesday.