Matt Wallner headshot

Matt Wallner News: On bench for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Wallner will take a seat for the second straight day, this time against a right-handed starter (Brady Singer) after he had been out of the lineup for Saturday's 5-4 loss while southpaw Andrew Abbott opened the game for the Reds. James Outman will fill in as the Twins' starting right fielder in place of Wallner, who still appears to be locked into a full-time role despite slashing a meager .181/.272/.333 with three home runs and six RBI over 81 plate appearances to begin the season.

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Wallner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Wallner See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago