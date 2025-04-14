Matt Wallner News: Records second triple Monday

Wallner went 2-for-4 with a triple Monday against the Mets.

Wallner lined a Clay Holmes sweeper off the right-field wall in the fourth inning for a triple, his second three-base hit of the campaign already. The lefty-hitting outfielder is on the strong side of a platoon with Harrison Bader in right field, and Wallner is slashing .250/.364/.464 with one home run, five doubles, three RBI, and seven runs scored through his first 66 plate appearances (17 games).