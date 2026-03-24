Matt Wallner News: Set for everyday role

Wallner is expected to play everyday in right field and won't sit against left-handed pitchers early in the season, according to manager Derek Shelton via Matthew Leach of MLB.com.

Wallner has had problems against left-handed pitching (career .641 OPS against LHP) so this is a good sign for his playing time. He did improve to a .790 OPS vs. LHP last season. Wallner reduced his problematic strikeout rate below 30 percent for the first time in his career (29.1%) last season and had the best contact rate of his career (66.1%), so there are promising signs he could have a breakout season despite posting just a .775 OPS last year.