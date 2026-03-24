Matt Wallner headshot

Matt Wallner News: Set for everyday role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Wallner is expected to play everyday in right field and won't sit against left-handed pitchers early in the season, according to manager Derek Shelton via Matthew Leach of MLB.com.

Wallner has had problems against left-handed pitching (career .641 OPS against LHP) so this is a good sign for his playing time. He did improve to a .790 OPS vs. LHP last season. Wallner reduced his problematic strikeout rate below 30 percent for the first time in his career (29.1%) last season and had the best contact rate of his career (66.1%), so there are promising signs he could have a breakout season despite posting just a .775 OPS last year.

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Wallner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Wallner See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
26 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
33 days ago