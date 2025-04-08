Matt Wallner News: Sitting versus lefty

Wallner is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Wallner has hit in the leadoff spot in nine of the first 10 games to open the season, but he's getting the night off with left-hander Cole Ragans on the mound for Kansas City. Harrison Bader is getting the start in right field and batting eighth. Wallner has slashed .303/.410/.485 with four doubles, one triple, one RBI and five runs scored through 39 plate appearances to open the season.