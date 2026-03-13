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Matt Wallner News: Solid start to spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Wallner went 2-for-3 in Friday's Grapefruit loss to Boston. He's hitting .290 (9-for-31) with a home run this spring.

It's reassuring to see Wallner having a good spring as a terrible spring in 2024 resulted in a slow start to the regular season and an early demotion to the minors. Wallner looks set to start in right field and could have a breakout season after some bad luck last year. Wallner reduced his problematic strikeout rate below 30% for the first time in his career (29.1%) and had the best contact rate of his career (66.1%), but had just a .775 OPS with a .228 BABIP likely playing a factor.

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
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