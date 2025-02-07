Matt Whatley News: Lands in Toronto as NRI

The Blue Jays signed Whatley to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Whatley, 29, posted a .614 OPS with five home runs over 50 games at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization last season. He's merely an extra catcher in camp and will be assigned to a minor-league affiliate rather than break camp with the big club.