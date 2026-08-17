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Matt Wilkinson News: En route to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Giants plan to call up Wilkinson from Triple-A Sacramento this week, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkinson, a 24-year-old lefty, was acquired by the Giants back in May in the deal that sent catcher Patrick Bailey to the Guardians. He's thrived since joining the San Francisco organization, compiling a 4.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB over 61.2 innings across three minor-league levels. While the Giants don't appear to have any current openings in their rotation for Wilkinson, his impending call-up could be a hint that ace Logan Webb -- who dealt with back and shoulder tightness during his start against the Rockies over the weekend -- may require a trip to the injured list.

Matt Wilkinson
San Francisco Giants
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