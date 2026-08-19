Matt Wilkinson News: Set for MLB debut Wednesday
Wilkinson is scheduled to make his major-league debut Wednesday in Cleveland.
The Giants acquired Wilkinson from the Guardians back in May in the Patrick Bailey trade, and now the big lefty will make his major-league debut against his former organization. Following a promotion from Double-A Richmond, Wilkinson collected a 5.15 ERA and 43:17 K:BB over 43.2 innings covering 10 starts with Triple-A Sacramento. Wilkinson could receive additional starts down the stretch as the Giants look to see how he might fit into their roster picture for 2027.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Wilkinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Wilkinson See More