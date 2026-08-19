Matt Wilkinson News: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

Wilkinson is scheduled to make his major-league debut Wednesday in Cleveland.

The Giants acquired Wilkinson from the Guardians back in May in the Patrick Bailey trade, and now the big lefty will make his major-league debut against his former organization. Following a promotion from Double-A Richmond, Wilkinson collected a 5.15 ERA and 43:17 K:BB over 43.2 innings covering 10 starts with Triple-A Sacramento. Wilkinson could receive additional starts down the stretch as the Giants look to see how he might fit into their roster picture for 2027.