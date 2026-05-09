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Matt Wilkinson News: Shipped to Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 8:25am

The Guardians traded Wilkinson and the 29th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft to the Giants on Saturday in exchange for Patrick Bailey, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkinson has performed well since receiving a promotion to Double-A at the start of the season, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.93 WHIP alongside a 36:9 K:BB through 28.1 innings (six starts). He will likely report to Double-A Richmond to begin his tenure in the Giants organization.

Matt Wilkinson
San Francisco Giants
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