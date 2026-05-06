Matthew Boyd Injury: Getting surgery for meniscus injury

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters Wednesday that Boyd will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd sustained the injury while playing with his kids rather than during his last start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, per Rogers. A timeline for Boyd's recovery won't be known until after he undergoes surgery, but he'll likely be out until after the All-Star break and may not be ready to return until the 2027 season. With Boyd slated to go on the IL, the Cubs may move Ben Brown or Javier Assad from the bullpen to the rotation or call up an arm from Triple-A Iowa like Charlie Barnes, at least until Jordan Wicks (elbow) is cleared to return from the 15-day IL.