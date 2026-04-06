Matthew Boyd Injury: Lands on IL with bicep strain
The Cubs placed Boyd on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left bicep strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Boyd didn't suffer the injury at any one time but was having trouble bouncing back in between starts. The left-hander expects his absence to be a brief one. It's another blow to a Cubs rotation that also recently lose Cade Horton (forearm) to an arm injury. Javier Assad will start Tuesday versus the Rays in Boyd's place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Boyd See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, March 2710 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Boyd See More