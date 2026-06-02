Matthew Boyd Injury: Making another rehab start Saturday
Boyd (knee) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
If the rehab start goes well for Boyd on Saturday, he will rejoin Chicago afterward. The southpaw made his most recent rehab start Sunday, when he allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts across four innings.
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