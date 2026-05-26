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Matthew Boyd Injury: Making rehab start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 4:24pm

Boyd (knee) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The veteran southpaw is ready to return to a competitive setting a little over three weeks after undergoing a menisectomy on his left knee. Boyd did not need a full repair of his meniscus, and with his assignment to Iowa for his first rehab outing, it seems possible that could beat his initial six-week estimated return timetable. This is Boyd's second IL stint already this season, as he spent time on the shelf in April with a biceps strain.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
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