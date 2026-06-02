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Matthew Boyd Injury: May have final rehab start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 2:34pm

Boyd (knee) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

If the rehab start goes well for Boyd on Saturday, he will rejoin Chicago afterwords. The southpaw made his most recent rehab start Sunday, when he allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts across four innings.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
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