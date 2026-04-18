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Matthew Boyd Injury: On track to be activated Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 8:21am

The Cubs are expected to activate Boyd (biceps) from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's home game versus the Phillies, MLB.com reports.

Placed on the shelf April 6 due to a left biceps strain, Boyd looks poised to return from the IL in just over the minimum amount of time after checking out well following his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Iowa. Boyd tossed 3.2 innings and 64 pitches in his appearance for Iowa, striking out six batters while allowing three earned runs on four hits and one walk. He could be operating with a light workload restriction Wednesday but should be capable of reaching the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
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