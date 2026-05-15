Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd Injury: Scheduled to throw off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Boyd (knee) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday and is on track for a bullpen session next week, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Boyd successfully underwent menisectomy surgery on his left knee last week, and the veteran right-hander told reporters Friday that it's "all good news" when it comes to his recovery. The recovery timeline for Boyd is six weeks, and if all goes according to plan, he would be back with the Cubs in mid-to-late June.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Boyd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Boyd See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago