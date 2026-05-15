Matthew Boyd Injury: Scheduled to throw off mound
Boyd (knee) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday and is on track for a bullpen session next week, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Boyd successfully underwent menisectomy surgery on his left knee last week, and the veteran right-hander told reporters Friday that it's "all good news" when it comes to his recovery. The recovery timeline for Boyd is six weeks, and if all goes according to plan, he would be back with the Cubs in mid-to-late June.
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