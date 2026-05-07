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Matthew Boyd Injury: Undergoes meniscus surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 9:11am

Boyd underwent a successful menisectomy Thursday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Boyd did not need a full repair of his meniscus, with Cubs manager Craig Counsell saying the surgery was "minor" and the club hopes to get the left-hander back in around six weeks. Jordan Wicks (elbow) and Javier Assad are candidates to grab Boyd's spot in the Cubs' rotation.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
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