Matthew Boyd Injury: Will make rehab start this week
Boyd (biceps) will make a rehab start in the next week, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
The left-hander was placed on the 15-day IL earlier this week due to a left biceps strain, so it's a good sign he'll be ready to take the mound again so quickly. Boyd was having trouble bouncing back between starts, so the extra rest could help. He's eligible to be activated from the injured list next weekend during a home series against the Mets.
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