Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: Blanks Friars for first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Boyd (1-0) picked up the win Saturday as the Cubs cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Padres, allowing five hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Luis Arraez was the only San Diego hitter who was close to being a thorn in the southpaw's side, lacing a one-out double in the first inning and advancing to third base in the sixth on a double play after getting hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Boyd left him stranded each time, however. He's now begun his Cubs tenure with 11 scoreless innings over two starts with a 10:4 K:BB, but Boyd will have a tough time keeping his ERA unblemished in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Dodgers.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now