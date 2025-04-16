Matthew Boyd News: Falls to Padres

Boyd (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against San Diego, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was a solid outing overall for Boyd, though he ran into trouble in the third inning, where the Padres tallied two runs on three hits and a walk. While he's now dropped back-to-back decisions, the 34-year-old Boyd has gotten off to a strong start with the Cubs, pitching to a 2.01 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through his first four outings (22.1 innings). The left-hander will look to get back in the win column in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Dodgers.