Matthew Boyd News: Fans five in return to rotation

Boyd didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

The Cubs activated Boyd (biceps) from the 15-day injured list right before Wednesday's start, and the veteran delivered a solid outing before making way to Ben Brown, who earned the win after tossing 2.1 scoreless frames. Boyd couldn't complete five innings and exited after tossing 84 pitches, though he should be ready for a bigger workload in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week on the road against the Padres. Boyd has given up four runs (three earned) on 10.1 innings over his last two outings, which is a clear improvement from an Opening Day start in which he gave up six runs on 3.2 frames against the Nationals.