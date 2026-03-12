Matthew Boyd News: Grabs Opening Day nod
The Cubs have named Boyd their Opening Day starter, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
He'll be tasked with facing the Nationals and Cade Cavalli on March 26. Boyd earned the Opening Day nod following a terrific first season in Chicago which saw him collect a 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 154:42 K:BB across 179.2 regular-season innings.
