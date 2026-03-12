Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: Grabs Opening Day nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Cubs have named Boyd their Opening Day starter, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

He'll be tasked with facing the Nationals and Cade Cavalli on March 26. Boyd earned the Opening Day nod following a terrific first season in Chicago which saw him collect a 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 154:42 K:BB across 179.2 regular-season innings.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Boyd See More
