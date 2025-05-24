Matthew Boyd News: Lasts four innings Friday

Boyd didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 13-6 win over the Reds, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters across four innings.

Boyd put his team in an early hole by allowing the Reds to drive in three runs during the first inning. After throwing 93 pitches in four frames, he left the game with the Cubs trailing 4-2 but was saved from a loss by Chicago's 11-run outburst across the final three innings. The 34-year-old southpaw will carry a 3.42 ERA and 1.32 WHIP into his next meeting at home against an unimpressive Rockies squad.