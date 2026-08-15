Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: On wrong end of history Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Boyd (8-2) took the loss Saturday as the Cubs fell 8-4 to the Cardinals, coughing up seven runs on five hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

It's the first time since 2019 with the Tigers that Boyd has served up four homers in the same game, and three of them came off the bat of rookie Joshua Baez, who became the first player in MLB history to go yard in his first three plate appearances. It was also the first time since June 30 that Boyd had failed to complete six innings, and since the beginning of July he's produced a 3.33 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB over 51.1 innings. Incredibly, the loss was his first since Opening Day. Boyd will try to shake this one off in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Seattle.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
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