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Matthew Boyd News: Outdueled in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Boyd (8-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings as the Cubs were downed 2-0 by the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw delivered his seventh quality start of the season on 94 pitches (58 strikes), but Chicago's hitters couldn't solve Eduardo Rodriguez or the Arizona bullpen. Boyd's lone mistake resulted in a sixth-inning solo shot by Jordan Lawlar, and keeping the ball in the yard has been an issue for him in August. Over five starts and 31 innings this month. Boyd has been taken deep nine times, leaving him with a 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB. He'll look for more run support in his next outing, which is set to come at home early next week against the Brewers.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
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