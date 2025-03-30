Fantasy Baseball
Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: Solid Cubs debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Boyd did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Boyd managed to navigate his way through traffic but managed to post five scoreless innings in his Cubs debut. The left-hander would depart with a lead, but the Chicago bullpen proceeded to cough up 10 runs over the final three innings to leave Boyd with a no-decision. Boyd was solid in eight starts with Cleveland after returning from Tommy John surgery last season, posting a 2.72 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 39.2 innings.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
