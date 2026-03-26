Matthew Boyd News: Stumbles in opener

Boyd (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Nationals, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk across 3.2 innings. He struck out seven.

After getting the Opening Day nod, Boyd got off to a strong start, holding Washington to one run on one hit through his first three innings. However, things unraveled for the left-hander in the fourth -- the first five batters in the inning reached safely against Boyd, who was eventually tagged for another five runs en route to a 10-4 Cubs defeat. Boyd, who was 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA across 31 regular-season starts (179.2 innings) in 2025, will look to bounce back his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week at home against the Angels.