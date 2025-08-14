Boyd was dominant for most of the outing, allowing just one hit while blanking Toronto through his first six innings. However, the left-hander would walk Davis Schneider to lead off the seventh before Vladimir Guerrero launched a two-run homer, which proved to be enough to stick Boyd with the loss in a one-run defeat. The 34-year-old Boyd has dropped three of his last four outings despite posting a respectable 3.75 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 2.46 with a 1.02 WHIP and 126:30 K:BB across 24 starts (142.2 innings) this season.