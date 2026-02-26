Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: Tosses three scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 6:59pm

Boyd tossed three scoreless innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Angels. He struck out three.

Making his second start of the spring, Boyd looked sharp as he kept Los Angeles off the bases for three innings. The veteran lefty now has seven strikeouts across 4.2 Cactus League innings. Boyd's K/9 dropped to 7.7 last year, his lowest rate since 2021, and he's unlikely to see any dramatic upticks at this point in his career. However, even modest gains in the strikeout department would boost the southpaw's fantasy stock in 2026. Outside of the drop in strikeouts, Boyd was excellent for the Cubs in 2025, recording a 3.21 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 179.2 regular-season innings.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Boyd
