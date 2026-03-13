Matthew Hoskins News: Acquired as PTBNL
The Rays acquired Hoskins from the Royals as the player to be named to complete the trade that sent Kameron Misner to Kansas City on Nov. 10.
Hoskins is a 22-year-old right-hander and was a 12th-round pick out of the University of Georgia in last year's Draft. In 18 games with the Bulldogs last college season, Hoskins carded a 5.93 ERA, 12.8 K/9 and 7.6 BB/9 across 27.1 innings.
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