Matthew Liberatore News: Blanks Phillies

Liberatore (1-1) tossed six scoreless innings in a win over the Phillies on Sunday, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Liberatore had an outstanding performance leading to his first win of the season. He had almost 60 pitches through three frames but went nine up, nine down over the next three innings. Liberatore did an excellent job of getting ahead of the count and his slider was fooling hitters with a 66.7 percent whiff rate. Liberatore owns a 3.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB in 18.1 innings and lines up for a road start against the Mets this week.