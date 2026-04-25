Matthew Liberatore News: Can't keep ball in yard Saturday
Liberatore came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.
The two teams combined for eight homers on the afternoon, with Liberatore doing his part to fuel the offensive eruption before getting the hook after 64 pitches (47 strikes). It was the first time this season the southpaw has failed to last at least five innings in a start, but he's served up eight long balls in total over just 30.1 innings, leaving him with a 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB. Liberatore will look for his first win of 2026 in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Dodgers.
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