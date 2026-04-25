Matthew Liberatore headshot

Matthew Liberatore News: Can't keep ball in yard Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Liberatore came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The two teams combined for eight homers on the afternoon, with Liberatore doing his part to fuel the offensive eruption before getting the hook after 64 pitches (47 strikes). It was the first time this season the southpaw has failed to last at least five innings in a start, but he's served up eight long balls in total over just 30.1 innings, leaving him with a 4.75 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB. Liberatore will look for his first win of 2026 in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Dodgers.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Liberatore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Liberatore See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago