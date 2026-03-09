Matthew Liberatore News: Dazzles in Grapefruit League outing
Liberatore permitted two runs while striking out seven across five frames in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
In addition to his seven punchouts, Liberatore did not issue a walk and picked up 16 swinging strikes on 65 pitches. It's the most whiffs for any pitcher in a single appearance so far this spring and is just one off Liberatore's regular-season high of 17. The left-hander has had an impressive showing this spring with a 2.70 ERA and 14:1 K:BB over 10 innings. Liberatore is expected to draw the Opening Day start for the Cardinals, though that has not yet been made official.
