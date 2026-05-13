Matthew Liberatore News: Done in by grand slam
Liberatore (2-2) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics.
Liberatore got through four innings just fine despite putting some traffic on the bases. Nick Kurtz was able to cash in for the Athletics in the fifth with a grand slam, and that was the decisive hit in the game, sending Liberatore to his first loss since April 13 versus the Guardians. Very few of Liberatore's starts have been in the middle of the road -- he's allowed two runs or fewer five times, but he's given up four or more runs in his other four outings. He's at a 4.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB through 47 innings this season. The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates, but his fantasy appeal is fairly low due to his poor strikeout (6.5 K/9) and walk (3.5 BB/9) rates.
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