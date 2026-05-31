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Matthew Liberatore News: Effective in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Liberatora (3-3) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Liberatore worked into the sixth inning for the first time in four starts. While he didn't rack up the same level of strikeouts as he had recently, he was able to end a stretch of three starts without a win while posting his first scoreless outing of the season. Liberatore is now at a 4.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 57:23 K:BB across 62 innings over 12 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Reds.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
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